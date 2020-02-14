Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:30 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
94 Taikata Road
Te Atatu
View Map
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church
94 Taikata Road
Te Atatu
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin BURT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Vincent Edward BURT

Add a Memory
Kevin Vincent Edward BURT Notice
BURT, Kevin Vincent Edward. Service No. 77205 Flying Officer RNZAF Malaya and Singapore. Passed away 12 February 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Lois. Darling father and father in law of Debbie, Mel and Rodd and Tracey and Mike. Adored Dadgar of Rose, Pearl and Will. Rosary will be recited at Holy Family Catholic Church 94 Taikata Road Te Atatu on Monday 17 February 2020 at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -