BURT, Kevin Vincent Edward. Service No. 77205 Flying Officer RNZAF Malaya and Singapore. Passed away 12 February 2020. Dearly beloved husband of Lois. Darling father and father in law of Debbie, Mel and Rodd and Tracey and Mike. Adored Dadgar of Rose, Pearl and Will. Rosary will be recited at Holy Family Catholic Church 94 Taikata Road Te Atatu on Monday 17 February 2020 at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Tuesday 18 February 2020 at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020