Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Stuart (KK) KING


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin Stuart (KK) KING Notice
KING, Kevin Stuart (KK). Born August 16, 1944. Passed away on May 15, 2020. F/S - C80502 SSUPLR RNZAF. Much loved Dad of Shayne (deceased) and Natalia and Gavin. Adored and devoted Grandad to Shay, Bronson, Brodie, Mackenzie; Kingston and Kingsley. Dad you are our everything, our humble hero, and now our angel. We love and miss you so very much. Dad's service was held on the 18 May 2020. Dad's final resting service will be held at a later date. Communications to Natalia King-Taylor, 45 Marchant Street, Putaruru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -