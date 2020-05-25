|
KING, Kevin Stuart (KK). Born August 16, 1944. Passed away on May 15, 2020. F/S - C80502 SSUPLR RNZAF. Much loved Dad of Shayne (deceased) and Natalia and Gavin. Adored and devoted Grandad to Shay, Bronson, Brodie, Mackenzie; Kingston and Kingsley. Dad you are our everything, our humble hero, and now our angel. We love and miss you so very much. Dad's service was held on the 18 May 2020. Dad's final resting service will be held at a later date. Communications to Natalia King-Taylor, 45 Marchant Street, Putaruru.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2020