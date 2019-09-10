Home

HUNTER, Kevin Staveley. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 7th September 2019. Much loved husband of Jan, loved father of Paul and Natasha, Grant and Cathy, Ali and Sam. Grandad Kev to David, Karma, Naomi, Seraphena, Ezra, John, Regan, Liam, Mia and Charlotte. Great Grandpa to Brooklyn and Niko. Brother of the late Graham and Athol. Your labour is done, Your home is now heaven, No more must you wait. Your legacy lives on, Your love of the land. And we will close the gate. A service for Kevin will be held at the Barge Showgrounds Events Centre, 474 Maunu Road, Whangarei at 1.00pm, Thursday 12th September 2019 followed by private cremation. All communications to the "Hunter" family c/- PO Box 190, Ruakaka, 0151.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
