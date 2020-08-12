Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twentymans Funeral Services Ltd
709 Pollen St
Thames , Waikato
07-868 6003
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 14, 2020
3:00 p.m.
The Thames Rugby and Sports Club, Rhodes Park
Ngati Maru Highway
Thames
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin FLOOKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Stanley FLOOKS

Add a Memory
Kevin Stanley FLOOKS Notice
FLOOKS, Kevin Stanley. Peacefully on 10th August, 2020. After a courageous battle, Kevin passed away surrounded by his family at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband and soul mate of Kay for 53 years. Loving father of Debra and Lawrence, Tracey and John, Trevor and Vanessa, Mandy and Jody. Wonderful Poppa of Charlotte, Sam, Zackary and Rhys, Jamiee, Melanie and Kane, Ashleigh and Courtney, and new great-granddad of Freddie. 'Rest easy, and a kind wish, you will be sadly missed xx' In accordance with Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of his 75 years will be held on Friday 14th August, from 3pm at The Thames Rugby and Sports Club, Rhodes Park, Ngati Maru Highway, Thames. Messages: 102 Alexander Close, Thames, 3500.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -