FLOOKS, Kevin Stanley. Peacefully on 10th August, 2020. After a courageous battle, Kevin passed away surrounded by his family at Waikato Hospital. Loved husband and soul mate of Kay for 53 years. Loving father of Debra and Lawrence, Tracey and John, Trevor and Vanessa, Mandy and Jody. Wonderful Poppa of Charlotte, Sam, Zackary and Rhys, Jamiee, Melanie and Kane, Ashleigh and Courtney, and new great-granddad of Freddie. 'Rest easy, and a kind wish, you will be sadly missed xx' In accordance with Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Celebration of his 75 years will be held on Friday 14th August, from 3pm at The Thames Rugby and Sports Club, Rhodes Park, Ngati Maru Highway, Thames. Messages: 102 Alexander Close, Thames, 3500.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 12, 2020