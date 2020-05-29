Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kevin Russell CORNES

Kevin Russell CORNES Notice
CORNES, Kevin Russell. Passed away at Middlemore Hospital on Monday 25 May 2020 after a long illness. Aged 73 years. Much loved long time partner for 31 years of Irene. Loved by David and Alison. Adored Poppa of Thomas, Molly, Kate and Joel. We will love you for ever and keep you close in our hearts. No more suffering. Rest in Peace my darling you will never be forgotten. Funeral Service Saturday 30 May 2pm. Funeral by Invitation, phone 027 448 7704.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020
Read More
