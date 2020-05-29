|
CORNES, Kevin Russell. Passed away at Middlemore Hospital on Monday 25 May 2020 after a long illness. Aged 73 years. Much loved long time partner for 31 years of Irene. Loved by David and Alison. Adored Poppa of Thomas, Molly, Kate and Joel. We will love you for ever and keep you close in our hearts. No more suffering. Rest in Peace my darling you will never be forgotten. Funeral Service Saturday 30 May 2pm. Funeral by Invitation, phone 027 448 7704.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2020