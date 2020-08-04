Home

Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Evans Chapel
Ormond Road
Gisborne
MORROW, Kevin Robert (Ken). Died peacefully on the 1st August 2020 at Dunblane, Gisborne. Much loved partner and soulmate of Sandy. Close special family friend of Sharon and Alan, Tracy and Ross, Thomas, Ryan and Trevor, Malia, Isla, Lola and Hunter. Special thanks to Dunblane Rest Home and the Sherwood Club. The funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne at 11am on Thursday 6th August followed by private cremation. All communications to 46 Lytton Road, Gisborne 4010 Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020
