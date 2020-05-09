|
SHANAGHAN, Kevin Raymond. On 5th May 2020 peacefully, at Waipu in his 93rd year. Loving husband of the late Mary, beloved father of Karen and David, Greg and Karen, Maureen and Laurie, John and Michele. Loved grandad of Derek, Susan(deceased), Luke, Kimberley, Chelsea, Lauren, Simon, Kate, and Paige. Loving great grandad Kev of Lea, Niki, Darius, Ella, Eden, Teata, Rongoa(deceased), Nikau, Kiera, Ricco, Brody, Cooper, Jake, Tane, Torrance, Macy, Finn, and Riley. Kevin's legacy is the family and friends he loved, and a full life lived honourably and with no regrets. The family will have a private cremation next week. A memorial and celebration of Kevin's life will be held when all restrictions are lifted. We thank you for the many messages of love and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020