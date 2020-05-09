Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin SHANAGHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Raymond SHANAGHAN

Add a Memory
Kevin Raymond SHANAGHAN Notice
SHANAGHAN, Kevin Raymond. On 5th May 2020 peacefully, at Waipu in his 93rd year. Loving husband of the late Mary, beloved father of Karen and David, Greg and Karen, Maureen and Laurie, John and Michele. Loved grandad of Derek, Susan(deceased), Luke, Kimberley, Chelsea, Lauren, Simon, Kate, and Paige. Loving great grandad Kev of Lea, Niki, Darius, Ella, Eden, Teata, Rongoa(deceased), Nikau, Kiera, Ricco, Brody, Cooper, Jake, Tane, Torrance, Macy, Finn, and Riley. Kevin's legacy is the family and friends he loved, and a full life lived honourably and with no regrets. The family will have a private cremation next week. A memorial and celebration of Kevin's life will be held when all restrictions are lifted. We thank you for the many messages of love and support.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -