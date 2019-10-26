|
THOMASEN, Kevin Ralph. 26 November 1950 - 19 September 2019. Beryl, Barry, Charmaine, Angela, and Wayne along with their families would like to thank all those who have supported us through this sad loss of a very Special and much Loved Husband, Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad and Friend (Kevin). The messages of condolence, cards, baking, flowers, and visits have all meant so much to us all and have been very much appreciated. A very big thank you. Sincere thanks to Wards 5 and 7 Waikato Hospital, also Hospice for their care at the last stage of Kevin's life. Please eccept this as a personal acknowledgement from the families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2019