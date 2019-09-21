|
THOMASEN, Kevin Ralph. On 19 September 2019 peacefully at Hospice Waikato, after a long battle, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Loved father of Sharlene (deceased), Barry, Charmaine, Angela, and Wayne. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather. A service for Kevin will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Thomasen family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019