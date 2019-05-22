Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin CROWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Patrick CROWLEY

Notice Condolences

Kevin Patrick CROWLEY Notice
CROWLEY, Kevin Patrick. Peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 20th May 2019; aged 67 years. Cherished son of Joan and the late Patrick. Loving brother and brother in-law of Noel and Jocelyn, Earl and Alailevao. Uncle of Kay, Diane, Robyn, Dean, Cheree, Nyrene, and Earl. We admired your courage and determination throughout your life. You will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army welcome. A service to celebrate Kevin, will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday the 24 May at 1:00pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.