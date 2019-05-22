|
|
|
CROWLEY, Kevin Patrick. Peacefully after a short illness at Auckland Hospital on the 20th May 2019; aged 67 years. Cherished son of Joan and the late Patrick. Loving brother and brother in-law of Noel and Jocelyn, Earl and Alailevao. Uncle of Kay, Diane, Robyn, Dean, Cheree, Nyrene, and Earl. We admired your courage and determination throughout your life. You will be forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army welcome. A service to celebrate Kevin, will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday the 24 May at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
