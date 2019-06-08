|
|
|
CROASDALE, Kevin Norman. On 5 June 2019, Peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved sole mate of Shonagh. Very loving father and father in law of Jarrod and Melanie, Allanagh and Guy, Kirstine and Stephen. Dearly loving Popa of Jackson, Samuel, Caitlin, Amelia and Meg. Treasured memories of a dearly loved husband, father, and Popa who will be be greatly missed. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Tuesday 11 June at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Orchards Retirement Village, for their care of Kevin.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
