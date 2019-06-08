Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin CROASDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Norman CROASDALE

Notice Condolences

Kevin Norman CROASDALE Notice
CROASDALE, Kevin Norman. On 5 June 2019, Peacefully after a brave battle with illness. Dearly loved sole mate of Shonagh. Very loving father and father in law of Jarrod and Melanie, Allanagh and Guy, Kirstine and Stephen. Dearly loving Popa of Jackson, Samuel, Caitlin, Amelia and Meg. Treasured memories of a dearly loved husband, father, and Popa who will be be greatly missed. A service will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Tuesday 11 June at 1.00 pm followed by private cremation. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Orchards Retirement Village, for their care of Kevin.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.