|
|
|
GALPIN, Kevin Neil Morris (Crunchie). Kevin passed peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Sunday morning 24th May 2020, with his beloved wife Pauline by his side. A loved husband, and father of Michael, Rodney and Claude, and Stuart and Rosemary, grandpa to Louis, Riley, Zoe, Austin, and Benjie. "As you were you will always be treasured in our memory" A service for Kevin will be held at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Tuesday the 2nd June 2020 at 12.00 noon. Due to current number restrictions please email [email protected] if you plan to attend.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020