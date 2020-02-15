Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Manning Funeral Cottage Chapel
31 George Street
Newmarket
Kevin Leo RYAN

Kevin Leo RYAN Notice
RYAN, Kevin Leo. On February 5, 2020, at his home, in his 80th year. Loved brother of Maurice (deceased), Ronald (deceased), Bernard, Peter, David, Chris, Margaret, and Kathy. Loved uncle of David and Jana and dearest friend of Di and Bruce, Peter, Jacqui, and Ross. A gathering to celebrate Kev's life will be held in the Manning Funeral Cottage Chapel, 31 George Street, Newmarket today, Saturday, February 15 at 2pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
