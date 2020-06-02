Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waihou Clubrooms
Ngutumanga Road
Te Aroha
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin SHEEHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Joseph SHEEHAN

Add a Memory
Kevin Joseph SHEEHAN Notice
SHEEHAN, Kevin Joseph. Sadly passed away 30 May 2020, Manawaru, Te Aroha. Dearly loved partner if the late Sue Harrison. Cherished father and father- in-law to Tui, Tom, Dylan and Sharyn. Adored Koro to Fraya, Bree and Layla. "Rest in Peace Dad." A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the Waihou Clubrooms, Ngutumanga Road, Te Aroha on Wednesday, 3 June at 11am. Followed by Burial at Te Aroha cemetery. All communications c/- the Sheehan family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -