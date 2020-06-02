|
SHEEHAN, Kevin Joseph. Sadly passed away 30 May 2020, Manawaru, Te Aroha. Dearly loved partner if the late Sue Harrison. Cherished father and father- in-law to Tui, Tom, Dylan and Sharyn. Adored Koro to Fraya, Bree and Layla. "Rest in Peace Dad." A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held in the Waihou Clubrooms, Ngutumanga Road, Te Aroha on Wednesday, 3 June at 11am. Followed by Burial at Te Aroha cemetery. All communications c/- the Sheehan family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 2, 2020