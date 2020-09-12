Home

Kevin Joseph CLARK

Kevin Joseph CLARK Notice
CLARK, Kevin Joseph. Reverend Father: Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Christchurch. Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House on Monday September 7, 2020, aged 89 years. Requiescat in pace Requiem Mass has been celebrated under current level 2 requirements, and Father Kevin was interred in the Priests Section of Memorial Park Cemetery. A Memorial Mass to which all are welcome will be celebrated when gathering restrictions are lifted. Details to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
