WADSWORTH, Kevin John. Passed away peacefully on 21 May 2019, surrounded by family and "Best Mate". Dearly loved Dad of Jason and Joanne, Bonita and Merv, Shanan and Rickelle, Joshua and Ashlea, and Alisha. Stepfather of Lynne and Reuben. Proud Grandad of Marisa, Caleb, Cruise, Rocco; Aiden (deceased), Amber; Holly; Summer, Gypsybelle; Blake, Jamie, Ethan (deceased); and Christina. Loved brother of Gordon (deceased), Selwyn, Bruce (deceased), and Malcolm. "Absent from the body, present with the Lord." A celebration of Kevin's life will be held at The Orchard, 20 McLoughlin Drive Te Puke on Friday May 24th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for the Cancer Society.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
