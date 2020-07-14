|
|
|
SHARKEY, Kevin John. Passed away on Sunday 12th July 2020 surrounded by family, at Middlemore Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, much loved Father and Father in Law of Nicola, Vanessa and Iain and friend of Paul. Cherished Da of Mackenzie and Fletcher. A service will be held at St Anthony's Catholic Church, Kent St, Waiuku, on Thursday 16th July at 11.30 am followed by a burial at Waiuku Cemetery. He fought an almighty battle to stay with his three girls. At peace now Dad.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 14 to July 15, 2020