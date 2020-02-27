Home

Kevin John (Ruley) RULE

Kevin John (Ruley) RULE Notice
RULE, Kevin John (Ruley). On Sunday, 23rd February 2020 as a result of an accident. Dearly loved husband and best mate of Pauline. Treasured father and father-in-law of Daniel and Sally, Mathew and Amanda and Nick and Stacey. Deeply loved Grandad (Ruley) of Mason and Taine. A Celebration Service for Kevin will be held at the Taumarunui Memorial Hall, Hakiaha Street on Monday, 2nd March at 11.00 am followed by interment at the Manunui Cemetery. Communications to 61 Kirton Road, Manunui 3994. Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
