Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willetts Funeral Services Ltd
21 King Street
Whakatane , Bay of Plenty 3159
073071111
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin O'BRIEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John (Kev) O'BRIEN

Add a Memory
Kevin John (Kev) O'BRIEN Notice
O'BRIEN, Kevin John (Kev). On Sunday 1st September 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his whanau. Much loved husband of Edwina. Cherished father of Wendy, Jackie, Mathew, Christina, Nicole and Taiawa. A much loved Koro and Great Koro. A treasured son, brother, father in law, uncle and friend to many. Kevin will be lying at home in Kawerau until a service to celebrate his life at Firmin Lodge, Waterhouse Street, Kawerau on Wednesday 4th September at 11am followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau. Messages please to the O'Brien family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.