|
|
|
O'BRIEN, Kevin John (Kev). On Sunday 1st September 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his whanau. Much loved husband of Edwina. Cherished father of Wendy, Jackie, Mathew, Christina, Nicole and Taiawa. A much loved Koro and Great Koro. A treasured son, brother, father in law, uncle and friend to many. Kevin will be lying at home in Kawerau until a service to celebrate his life at Firmin Lodge, Waterhouse Street, Kawerau on Wednesday 4th September at 11am followed by burial in the Kawerau Cemetery, Valley Road, Kawerau. Messages please to the O'Brien family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 2, 2019