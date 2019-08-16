Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Kevin John ENRIGHT

Kevin John ENRIGHT Notice
ENRIGHT, Kevin John. Passed away sadly on 13th August 2019. Dearly loved husband of Joy, loving father to Damon, Tracey and Jonathan. He was a much loved father in law, poppa to Phoenix, Peyton, Paige and Piper; a brother, uncle and friend to many; we will miss you very dearly. A family service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 19th August at 6.00pm. The funeral service will be held the following day Tuesday 20th August at the same venue at 9.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
