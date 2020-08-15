|
MARSHALL, Kevin James. On Friday 14 August 2020, after a short battle with cancer, Kevin passed away surrounded by his family. Only son of the late Bessie and Jim. Dearly loved husband of Donna and much loved father and father-in-law of Kirsty, James and Laura. Cherished Grandad to Hayden, Declan and Ella. Due to Covid 19, a celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. All communications to Kevin's family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020