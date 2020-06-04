|
JOHNSTONE, Kevin James (Shorty). Born December 26, 1941. Passed away on June 1, 2020. Peacefully at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, Auckland. 78 years old. Much loved daughter of Keri and sons Mark and Warren. Loved Poppa Shorty to Nicole, Sam, Oscar and Arlo. Cherished cousin of Robyn Maber. Beloved husband of the late Gill Johnstone (Burridge). Friend to so many, his cheekiness, sociability and character will be remembered fondly. Thank you also to all his wonderful carers at Bert Sutcliffe for caring for him over the past 3 years. Service for Kevin will be held at Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 Saint Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 5 June 2020 at 2.00pm. Due to current limitations of 100 attendees, those wishing to attend the funeral make contact with [email protected] Any communication to Keri Johnstone, PO Box 147531, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2020