Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin HEWSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin James Ian (The Hat) HEWSON


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kevin James Ian (The Hat) HEWSON Notice
HEWSON, Kevin James Ian (The Hat). Born May 31, 1959. Passed away on September 10, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Loved brother of David and Nigel and all his UK family. Dear friend to Adrian, Abby, Cameron, Jude, Stefan and Michelle and to so many in the hospitality industry. Kevin was a legend in Auckland's nightlife and will be sadly missed by many. Kevin's wish is that there would be a party, so when alert levels allow, another notice will be posted with details for a celebration of Kevin's life.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -