HEWSON, Kevin James Ian (The Hat). Born May 31, 1959. Passed away on September 10, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Loved brother of David and Nigel and all his UK family. Dear friend to Adrian, Abby, Cameron, Jude, Stefan and Michelle and to so many in the hospitality industry. Kevin was a legend in Auckland's nightlife and will be sadly missed by many. Kevin's wish is that there would be a party, so when alert levels allow, another notice will be posted with details for a celebration of Kevin's life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2020