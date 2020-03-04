Home

BAILEY, Kevin Jack. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 29 February 2020, at Northbridge Rest Home, after a long illness, aged 71 years. Your body and soul are now at peace. "We will miss you dearly" Son to Olive and Jack (both deceased) Bailey. Loved brother of Arlene. Dad to Andree, Georgie, and Kent. Poppa to Ashleigh, Devon, Christie, Cameron, and Millie, and great poppa to Izzie, Eli, and Ziek. Uncle to Daniel and Chelsea. You will always be in our hearts and never forgotten. In accordance with Kevin's wishes, a private cremation has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
