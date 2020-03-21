|
|
|
WOOD, Kevin J. Son of the late Owen and Milly Wood, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Pittsboro, North Carolina. He was 68 years of age. Born in Paeroa on 5 May, 1951, Kevin spent his younger years on various dairy operations in the Thames region, including attending schools at Waitakaruru and Hikutaia. He studied building construction at Hamilton Technical College and then upon graduation in 1968 apprenticed in Joinery and Cabinet Making for T.S. Henry Company. Following this education he was employed at various manufacturing and wholesale/ industrial suppliers, then was Works Manager/property manager at the South Pacific Hotel on Norfolk Island for approximately 5 years. Returning to New Zealand, he worked in a private business capacity, and then for New Zealand Breweries at various locations on the North Island. After additional self-employed positions, he joined John Deere as an area manager. He emigrated to the United States in 1985, where he made his home until the day of his death. He continued in his passion for vintage cars, motorcycles, and military, advertising, and railroad memorabilia while working on commercial, residential, and academic building projects, including the state of the art Manifold Recording Studios in Chatham County, North Carolina. Plans for the interment of his ashes at Totara Memorial Park, Thames, Thames Coromandel District, Waikato, are still in the planning stages. Family and past friends, with whom he may have lost contact over the years, are invited to contact [email protected] com for additional information. Members of the Wood, Williams, Rennie, Churchill, Sanders (Curley and Rona), Ryan (Fred and Peg), Jackson, and Muirson families, as well as any surviving members of the Ratbag group are especially encouraged to do so.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020