BOLTON, Kevin Ian. on 11 July 2019, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family, following a sudden medical event, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Nadean. Loved son of Gerry and Betty. Adored Dad of Anna, Jordan, Respected Stepdad to Mitchell, and loved Dad to James and Thomas. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Annette and& Graham, Tracey and Russell. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Much respected and loved son-in-law of Rodger and Ann (Tauwhare) and Lew and Jill (Stratford). A service for Kevin will be held at The Claudelands Event Centre, Corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Coast Guard, PO Box 2195, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bolton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019