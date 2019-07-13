Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin BOLTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Ian BOLTON

Add a Memory
Kevin Ian BOLTON Notice
BOLTON, Kevin Ian. on 11 July 2019, at Waikato Hospital surrounded by family, following a sudden medical event, aged 57 years. Dearly loved husband of Nadean. Loved son of Gerry and Betty. Adored Dad of Anna, Jordan, Respected Stepdad to Mitchell, and loved Dad to James and Thomas. Much loved brother and brother-in-law to Annette and& Graham, Tracey and Russell. Loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Much respected and loved son-in-law of Rodger and Ann (Tauwhare) and Lew and Jill (Stratford). A service for Kevin will be held at The Claudelands Event Centre, Corner of Brooklyn Road and Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton on Wednesday, 17 July 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Coast Guard, PO Box 2195, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Bolton family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.