THRUPP, Kevin Francis. Passed away unexpectedly in Thailand, on the 9th of May, 2020; aged 73 years. Loved son of the late Frank and Jean Thrupp, Father of Sonya and Kerryn, Brother and Brother- in-law of Barry and Pam (Napier), Janice and Ezy (Coromandel), Maureen and Kevin (Te Kuiti), Maurice and Selvi (Australia), Pauline and John (Cooks Beach), and Uncle to his many Nieces and Nephews. The family would like to acknowledge and thank Kevin's Thailand family and friends, for their tender loving care of Kevin, in the absence of any of his New Zealand family, who are unable to be there with them and Kevin at this time. Our love goes out to them for their loss of a loved one too. All communications to: The Thrupp Family, c/- Jan Autumn 1436 Colville Road, RD4, Coromandel 3584.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2020