NUNNS, Kevin Francis (Kev). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 October 2020. Cherished soulmate of the late Irene. Deeply loved brother and brother in law of Lynda and John, Les and Wendy , the late Dennis and Diane. Treasured uncle of Liam, Rachael and Steven, Tony and Trudy. Special thanks to Waitakere Hospital Medical Staff and the team at Mercy Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 19 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020