Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 19, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin NUNNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Francis (Kev) NUNNS

Add a Memory
Kevin Francis (Kev) NUNNS Notice
NUNNS, Kevin Francis (Kev). Passed away peacefully on Sunday 11 October 2020. Cherished soulmate of the late Irene. Deeply loved brother and brother in law of Lynda and John, Les and Wendy , the late Dennis and Diane. Treasured uncle of Liam, Rachael and Steven, Tony and Trudy. Special thanks to Waitakere Hospital Medical Staff and the team at Mercy Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations to Mercy Hospice, www.mercyhospice.org.nz would be greatly appreciated. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 19 October 2020 at 10.00 a.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -