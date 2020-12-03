Home

GANDERTON, Kevin Francis (Kev). Loved Husband of Christine. Father of Danielle, Shaun and Chloe. Grandfather of Jordan. After a battle with cancer passed away in Brisbane on November 27, 2020. Dearly loved and treasured son of Colleen and Roly. Loved brother of Catherine and Denise. Brother in Law of Rod and Doug. Special Uncle to all his nieces and nephews Kelly, Regan, Emma, Sarah, Andrew and Jared. Love you always rest in peace. Service to be held in Brisbane. Link to service will be available contact Doug 0274924556.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
