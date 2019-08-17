Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Douglas RILEY

Add a Memory
Kevin Douglas RILEY Notice
RILEY, Kevin Douglas. Kevin passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday 14th August 2019. Dearly loved husband, team mate and friend of Gael for 38 years. Loving father and father-in- law of Hamish and Jessie, Bridget, Logan and their partners. Beloved brother of Maureen and brother-in-law of James. Love you to the moon and back. Rest easy my main man. Kevin's funeral will be held at 2.30pm, Monday 19th August at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and may be made to Rotorua Riding for the Disabled and the Fred Hollows Foundation, these may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.