RILEY, Kevin Douglas. Kevin passed away peacefully in his sleep, Wednesday 14th August 2019. Dearly loved husband, team mate and friend of Gael for 38 years. Loving father and father-in- law of Hamish and Jessie, Bridget, Logan and their partners. Beloved brother of Maureen and brother-in-law of James. Love you to the moon and back. Rest easy my main man. Kevin's funeral will be held at 2.30pm, Monday 19th August at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated and may be made to Rotorua Riding for the Disabled and the Fred Hollows Foundation, these may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019