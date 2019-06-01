Home

SIMS, Kevin David. As the result of a flying accident 26th May 2019 in Australia. Aged 36 years. Loving husband of Amber, and Dad of Ella, Ash and Evie. Much loved son of Kevin and Deb (deceased) Sims (Nelson), loved brother of Krissy and Cam Cracroft-Wilson, treasured uncle of Anya (Nelson). Dearly loved Grandson of Nola (Cromwell) and Bill (deceased) Sims, Roy (deceased) and Val (deceased), Courtenay (Nelson). Loved nephew of Warwick and Roz Sims (Dunedin), Angie and Geoff Still (Te Anau), Bronwyn and Evan Jeffs (Christchurch) and Julie Courtenay (Nelson). Loved cousin of Sarah, Mark, Ross and Jane. Flowers respectfully declined. Fly high with your new set of wings. Messages to 81 Sunbird Chase, Buddina, Queensland 4575, Australia.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
