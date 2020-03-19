|
O?'SHAUGHNESSY, Kevin David Henry. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family on 18 March, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Heather, companion to Marlene, and brother to Erin, Marie, Bev, and Pat, and Alan. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law to Peter and Philippa, Michael and Samantha, Stephen and Julie. Cherised Pa to Liam, Caitlin, Daniel and Hannah. Now teaching the Angels to sing. Requiem Mass is to be held at the Holy Cross Parish Church, 2 Lavelle Road, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 21 March at 11 am, followed by private cremation. In accordance with current Covid-19 guidelines issued by MOH, attendance will unfortunately be limited to a maximum of 100 people. Enquiries may be made to the family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020