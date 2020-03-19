|
O'SHAUGHNESSY, Kevin David Henry. Died peacefully, surrounded by his family on 18 March, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Heather, companion to Marlene, and brother to Erin, Marie, Bev, and Pat. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law to Peter and Philippa, Michael and Samantha, Stephen and Julie. Cherised Pa to Liam, Caitlin, Daniel and Hannah. Requiem Mass is to be held at the Holy Cross Parish Church, 2 Lavelle Road, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday 21 March at 11 am, followed by private cremation. Now teaching the Angels to sing.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 19, 2020