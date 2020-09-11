|
SHARPE, Kevin Clifford. After a courageous battle, Kevin passed away on Tuesday 8th September 2020, aged 67 years. Loved husband and soulmate of Glenys and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Craig and Sheryl (Pukekohe) and Andrew (Pukekohe). Adored Grandad of Dion. All messages may be sent to "The Sharpe Family", c/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth 4340, or online at www.wabraham. co.nz A celebration of Kev's life will be held in The Chapel Of W. Abraham, 366 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, on Sunday, 13th September at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at The Remembrance Chapel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020