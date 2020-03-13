|
|
|
BRENNAN, Kevin Brian (Kev). Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on 11 March, 2020, aged 61. Dearly loved husband of Sandra, and much loved father of Krystel, Thomas, Rachel, and Angelina; and cherished grandad to his 8 grandchildren. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland on Wednesday 18 March at 10 am, followed by private cremation. All communications c/o Davis Funerals, PO Box 56013, Mount Eden, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2020