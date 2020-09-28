Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
BOAG, Kevin. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 24 September 2020, supported by his loving family; aged 67 years. Loved husband of 33 years to Jenny. Very proud and encouraging dad to Jason; Rebecca and Damian; and Shaun, and soon to be grandfather of "Baby B". "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a Dad". A celebration of Kevin's life will be held in Morrison Funerals Main Chapel , 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday the 1st of October at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
