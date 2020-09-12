Home

Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Kevin Andrew COTTER Notice
COTTER, Kevin Andrew. Passed away suddenly at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care, Cambridge on Tuesday, 8th September 2020. Aged 78 Years. Dearly loved son of the Late Thomas and Thelma. Loved brother of Thomas and the Late Audrey. Respected Uncle of 12 Nieces and Nephews, and their families. Special thanks to the staff at Selwyn St Andrews Residential Care for their care of Kevin. 'Rest in Peace' A Funeral Service will be held for family and close friends on Friday, the 25th of September 2020, at 12 noon. For further information regarding the service please contact Grinter's Funeral Home, 07 827 6037. The service will be live streamed through the Grinter's Funeral Home Website. All communications to The Cotter Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2020
