MARSHALL, Kevin Allen. On Monday, 12th August 2019 peacefully,in his sleep. Aged 60 years. Loved partner of Deez, loved father of Jack and Harry. Former husband of Carlene. Loved poppa of his many mokopunas and loved by all who knew him.Kevin will be at his home today from 2 p.m. for friends to visit and pay their respects. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Friday, the 16th of August 2019 at 11AM followed by a private cremation. All communications to ph 0212544231.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019