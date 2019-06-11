|
|
|
CLEMENTS, Kevin Allen. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 8th June 2019, aged 72 years. Loved partner of Glenys. Loved father of Andrew and Jodie, father in law of Amanda & Toby. Granddad of Max, Serena, Tyler & Alyssa. Son of Phyllis & of the late Eric. Loved nephew of Lisle, Lyn and Cousins. Kevin's farewell will be held at Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Thursday 13th June 2019. Followed by private cremation. All communications to "The Clements Family" C/- PO Box 5116, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2019
Read More