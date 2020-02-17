|
|
|
CLARK, Keven Allan. Aged 67 years. At Thames hospital on the 14th February 2020, as a result of asbestosis. Dearly loved son of Bill and Gean (both deceased). Loved brother and brother in law of William (Bill) (deceased), Gean and Richard, Mark and Lin, Gail and Mark. Loved Uncle of Justin, Samantha, Rebecca, Benjamin and Brooke. Loved Great Uncle of Emily, Madelyn, Max, Rylee and Micah. Will be deeply missed by all his family. Now at Peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 17, 2020