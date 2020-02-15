Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
The Mercury Bay Club
69 Cook Drive
Whitianga
CLARK, Keven Allan. (Service No. Y19549, Chief Petty Officer Marine Engineer Mechanician, RNZN). At Thames Hospital on 14th February, 2020, as the result of asbestosis. Dearly loved husband of Ann for 48 years. 'Out of a bunch of roses we only had a few weeds'. Loved Dad of Jacqui and Chris, Greg and Jennifer. Loved by his 4 grandsons, Lee, Corey, Luke and Jack, and his 2 granddaughters-in-law, Ashlee and Briar. Poppa (great-Grandad ) of Lana, Laur, Kera, and Hugo (soon to be born). A Celebration of Keven's life will be held at The Mercury Bay Club, 69 Cook Drive, Whitianga, on Tuesday 18th February at 11:00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service or posted to PO Box 32 Whitianga 3542.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
