HEATHER, Keu. 26 September 1935 to 14 January 2020. The Heather family wish to thank the many kind relatives, friends and neighbours who assisted and consoled us during the illness and death of our Mum. Please accept this as a personal thank you for your love, prayers and generosity. A Special big thank you to Colin and Nana for having Nan at your home. And also to Steeli, Tashi, Keu, Melea, Louisa, Mia, Memory, Nana and Letori who made Nan's last few weeks a very special one. Thank you to Middlemore Hospital (Ward 33 North) in Auckland, Hastings Hospital (Ward B2), Gracelands Hastings, Cook Island Community, Pakoti Family, Congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses and Terry Longley & Son. Aroa Maata and lots of love from the Heather Family
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
