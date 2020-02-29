Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 p.m.
LDS - McKenzie Rd Chapel
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 a.m.
LDS - McKenzie Rd Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Ketutama HAGAITOA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ketutama HAGAITOA

Add a Memory
Ketutama HAGAITOA Notice
HAGAITOA, Ketutama. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 71. Beloved Husband of Aiva Molesi Hagaitoa, loving father to 11 kids, devoted grandfather to 30 grandchildren, and great- grandfather to 1 great- grandchild. A family service will be held at the LDS - McKenzie Rd Chapel on Sunday 1 March at 6PM, following the Funeral Service on Monday 2 March 11AM at the same chapel. Dad/ Grandpa you will forever be in our hearts. All communications please contact Lucy 02102683705 or Alair 02108893970.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ketutama's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -