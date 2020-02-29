|
HAGAITOA, Ketutama. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 25th February 2020, aged 71. Beloved Husband of Aiva Molesi Hagaitoa, loving father to 11 kids, devoted grandfather to 30 grandchildren, and great- grandfather to 1 great- grandchild. A family service will be held at the LDS - McKenzie Rd Chapel on Sunday 1 March at 6PM, following the Funeral Service on Monday 2 March 11AM at the same chapel. Dad/ Grandpa you will forever be in our hearts. All communications please contact Lucy 02102683705 or Alair 02108893970.
