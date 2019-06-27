|
|
|
BLUCK, Kerry Winston (Kerry). Born June 19, 1940. Passed away 26th June 2019. Beloved husband of Joan, dearly loved father of Sandi, Paul and Mike, loved stepfather to Maree and Karen, dearly loved grandfather of Lily, Poppy, Jett, Grace and Charlie and great-grand-dad to Ava and Mya. Brother to Ross and Pam. Friend to many. Funeral service to be held Tuesday 2nd July at North Shore Golf Club, 51 Appleby Rd, Albany at 11am. No flowers please, all donations to Takapuna Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
