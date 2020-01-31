|
THORNE, Kerry William (KT). On 30th January, 2020 passed away peacefully after a long battle, aged 66 years. Much loved Bear of Carolyn, dearly loved daddy of Shannon and Paul, and Bridgette, loved Granddad of Paige, Caitlin, Zane, Kahn and Kereana-Lee, loved brother-in-law of Chris and Orlando and their families, Julie-Dianne and her family, Kerry and Sacha and their family. Till we meet again. A service for K T will be held in the Main chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson (tomorrow) Saturday at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the West Auckland Hospice, P O Box 45-181, Te Atatu Peninsula Auckland 0651 would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel. All communications to the Thorne family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 31, 2020