WHARERAU, Kerry. Kerry passed peacefully on 8th September 2019, aged 57 years. Son of Wilma and Bill. Dearly loved husband of Megan. Beloved father of Ashleigh and Kent. A much-loved son, brother, cousin, husband, father and friend. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 11am, 12th September at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. Please consider a donation to Totara Hospice (under Kerry's name) in lieu of a floral tribute.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
