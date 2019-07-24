Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry Wayne ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Kerry Wayne ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS, Kerry Wayne. Passed away peacefully 22 July 2019. Kerry is survived by his wife Lorraine, son Jackson and daughter in law Tracey and granddaughter Ryiah, and daughter Soraya. Thanks to the North Shore Hospital staff and doctors for their caring and compassion. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 27 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Kerry, dance among the stars, and we know you will be looking down on us. Love you always 'xxx'.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.