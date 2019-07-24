|
ANDREWS, Kerry Wayne. Passed away peacefully 22 July 2019. Kerry is survived by his wife Lorraine, son Jackson and daughter in law Tracey and granddaughter Ryiah, and daughter Soraya. Thanks to the North Shore Hospital staff and doctors for their caring and compassion. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 27 July at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation. Kerry, dance among the stars, and we know you will be looking down on us. Love you always 'xxx'.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019