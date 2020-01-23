Home

GRANT, Kerry Sutherland. (Of Foxton Beach formerly of Palmerston North) passed peacefully on Saturday 18 January, 2020 after a brief illness. Aged 79 years. Loved and loving Father of Nicola, Andrew and Leighton (deceased). Much loved grandfather (Pop) of Jasmine; Oscar and Donovan; Knox, Athena, Archie and Kaden and great grandfather of Phoenix. Messages to the family may be sent to [email protected] or C/- Michael Grant, 120 Reid Line East, RD 5, Feilding. A service for Kerry will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Monday 27 January 2020, at 1.00 pm. Followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
