COLEMAN, Kerry Ralph Cyril. Born May 26, 1939. Passed away peacefully on Monday 8 June 2020 at Kenderdine Park Rest Home Care Papatoetoe aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Aileen. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Brenda and Rob (Perth), Colin and Maria (Denver) and Rachel and Garth (Auckland). Treasured Grandfather of Nathanael, Lucie, Hannah, Martha, Abigail and Justin (Denver) and Kristin, Michael, Kevin and Kimberley (Auckland) and great-grandfather to Kaitlyn, William and Charlie. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery on Monday 15th June 2020 at 1:00pm All communications to The Coleman Family care of 35 Crawford Avenue, Mangere Bridge, Auckland 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations please to SPCA.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 11, 2020