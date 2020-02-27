Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kerry RACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kerry (Moore) RACK

Add a Memory
Kerry (Moore) RACK Notice
RACK, Kerry (nee Moore). Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday 24 February 2020, aged 65; surrounded by love and all her family. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Sarah and Scott, Kristyn and Carl. Treasured Memah of Lexi and Gabi, Liam, Ellie and Cameron. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Tim and Tina, Fiona and Darryll. Loved Auntie of Elyse and James, Ashleigh and friend to many. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 29 February 2020 at 1.00 p.m.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -