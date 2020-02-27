|
RACK, Kerry (nee Moore). Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness on Monday 24 February 2020, aged 65; surrounded by love and all her family. Deeply loved mother and mother in law of Sarah and Scott, Kristyn and Carl. Treasured Memah of Lexi and Gabi, Liam, Ellie and Cameron. Dearly loved sister and sister in law of Tim and Tina, Fiona and Darryll. Loved Auntie of Elyse and James, Ashleigh and friend to many. A celebration of Kerry's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Saturday 29 February 2020 at 1.00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 27, 2020